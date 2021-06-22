Roorkee Admin honours Rajiv Kumar Sharma for excellent Covid services

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 22 Jun: Additional District Magistrate, Roorkee, Puran Singh Rana and Block Education Officer, Roorkee, Shrikant Purohit have felicitated teacher Rajeev Kumar Sharma for his excellent services related to Covid crisis management. ADM Rana and BEO Purohit have jointly issued a letter appreciating Sharma for his Covid duties and have given him a citation in appreciation for the same.

Sharma, a teacher in a primary school at Hathikhal in Roorkee, had expressed his desire before the authorities offering to render his services in Covid management during the peak second wave of the pandemic. This was the time when the teachers had been asked to teach from home. However, though Sharma was not initially considered for Covid duty, he offered his services and even applied in written for the same. Consequently, he was assigned duties in the Covid Control Room in Roorkee which he performed with utmost sincerity and capabilities. He continued to perform his duty with selfless commitment and was recognised by the primary education department as well as the Administration.

On Tuesday, ADM Puran Singh Rana and Block Education Officer Srikant Purohit honoured Rajeev Kumar Sharma by giving him a citation in his office and said that teachers like him who worked sincerely and with commitment were a source of inspiration for all. Expressing his gratitude towards the administration, Sharma said that he felt further encouraged and inspired to work with even greater energy and commitment.