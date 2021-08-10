Roorkee Mayor initiates work on Khanjarpur Road

By Soniya Sharma

Roorkee, 9 Aug: Roorkee Mayor Gaurav Goyal started work on construction of the road from the Hot Mix Plant in Khanjarpur Municipal Corporation area, here, today. Mayor Goyal said that the road had been in bad condition for a long time, due to which the residents were facing problems in commuting. In view of these problems, the road would be built by the Municipal Corporation.

He recalled that he had promised development of the municipal area in the elections, which he was constantly trying to fulfill. The development work being done in the state and the country under the State and Union BJP Governments was historic.

Council representatives Ajay Pradhan and Ramesh Joshi said they were working hard for the development of their wards. Construction of pucca roads, drains, cleanliness, beautification, street lighting were their priorities, they said.

Present on the occasion were Rajendra Dhiman, Suresh Kumar, Rajkumar Pundir, Anil Kumar, Satish Saini, Veeru Patel, Subhash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Devendra Sharma, Shubham Joshi, Vishal, Raju, Sajid, etc. were present on the occasion.