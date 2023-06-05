Roorkee resident Anshuman Mishra appeals for generous aid for liver transplant

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee , 3 Jun: A video has gone viral in Uttarakhand in which Roorkee resident , young Anshuman Mishra , has appealed to the people of the state and the country to help him generously to enable him to go for his liver transplant . Mishra is suffering from liver failure at a young age and is unable to meet the expenditure required for his major surgery from his meagre resources.

Mishra has been suffering from ‘Chronic Liver Disease’ for the last one and a half years and has to undergo a liver transplant at Max Hospital, Delhi. He has received an estimated bill of Rs 22 lakhs for the entire surgery and post operative treatment. He has so far managed to get Rs 10 lakhs from the government and other family resources while he has managed to get help of another Rs 7 lakh from friends and from people coming forward after seeing his appeal on the social media. However, he is still short of at least Rs 5 lakh and he and his family have appealed to the people to generously help.

Donations can be made to the patient vide Google Pay or Phone Pe at phone number 7518754444, while those wishing to donate through bank transfer can transfer their donations to Union Bank of India, KL Polytechnic Branch in Roorkee at Saving A/c no: 534902010045487. The Account holder is Anshuman Mishra (patient). IFSC code is UBIN0553492.