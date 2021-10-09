Rotaract Club of SBS Varsity distributes Sanitiser, Stationery Kits

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Oct: The Rotaract Club of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University organised a Sanitiser cum Stationery Kit distribution programme today for the children of Primary School, Balawala.

More than 50 face masks, hand sanitiser and stationery items were distributed. Rotarians also spread awareness about the importance of facemasks, sanitisation and social distancing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme was organised by Lata Bisht (Member, Rotaract Club), Shubham Shaily (Member), Megha Joshi (President, Rotaract Club) and Shruti Dhiman (Secretary, Rotaract Club).