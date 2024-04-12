Rotary Club celebrates all festivals together: Dr Tarun Bhatia

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Apr: Rotary Club Dehradun marked its regular meeting as a celebration of Navratri, Eid and Baisakhi, all together. The President Dr Tarun Bhatia described the club as a Rainbow and mentioned that it celebrates all the festivals as members are from all the communities and religion.

The evening started with the report from Club Secretary, Dr AK Srivastava, who appreciated the free medical and dental check-up camp for the benefit of society.

Later, IPP Dr Patricia Hilton was felicitated by the club for being elected to the International Inner Wheel Board as International Constitutional Chairman. This prestigious post has been occupied by an Indian for the first time. Past President Dr Anuj S Singh was also honoured for being elected as President of Dehradun Council of Schools Association. The club also welcomed the Past President from Rotary Club of Bangalore South Parade, Dr Anil Subbarao Paila, along with spouse.

Dr Anil has recently joined as Vice Chancellor of IMS Unison University, Dehradun. Along with the felicitations, the early bird prize was given to Past President VK Sharma.

After the meeting it was the time for celebrations and very renowned and talented Singer, Model, Actor and Anchor of Dehradun, Shivank Verma presented Sufi numbers in his melodious voice. The event had a house full attendance by the members. Past Presidents Dr S Farooq, Naghma Farooq and Rotarian Muhammad Ilyas were missed by the members due to their previous engagements. Present were PDG’s Rakesh Agarwal, Dr David Hilton, Past Presidents Dr Patricia Hilton, Dr Arun Kumar, Joginder Singh Dr Piyush Mittal, DC Bansal, VK Sharma, Anup Kaul, Pawan Agarwal, Dr R K Bakshi, Dr Anuj S Singh, Rakesh Malhotra Rotarians Dr A K Srivastav, Shail Dhingra, Manju Grover, Praveen Kumar Gupta, Sudesh Bansal, Dr Rahul Saxena, Anupam Trivedi, Rotary Anns and other guests.