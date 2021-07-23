Rotary Club celebrates Eid-ul-Adha 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Rotary Club, Dehradun celebrated BakrEid with enthusiasm and fervour. The function was held at the residence of Past President Dr S Farooq and PP Naghma Farooq at Turner Road, here.

This was preceded by a regular meeting of the club. This was followed by exchange of greetings and good wishes by the members. The President, Pawan Agarwal, stated that the festival promotes feeling of fraternity and communal harmony among various religions. He suggested that people should respect and value the religious sentiments of all the citizens of the nation. It was the need of the present to believe in the philosophy of coexistence and cooperation for the progress and growth of all.

Dr S Farooq invited all the members to a festive dinner. Besides President Agarwal, PDG David Hilton, Rajat Sharma, PP RK Bakshi, PP Tarun Bhatia, PP Anup Kaul, etc., were present on the occasion.