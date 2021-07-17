Rotary Club celebrates Harela

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jul: The Rotary Club, Dehradun celebrated the festival of tree planting – Harela – yesterday. Many Rotarians assembled at the farmhouse of Dr S Farooq and planted numerous varieties of plants including Arjun, Mango, Neem and Jamun. A nursery for bamboo plantation was also set up.

Club President Pawan Agarwal said that people have realised the significance of oxygen in the recent Corona crisis and it was the need of the hour to plant ever more trees so that the future generation may breathe fresh air and maintain good health.

Past President Dr S Farooq also emphasised on the need to grow plants of medicinal value. According to him, people can maintain a very healthy lifestyle if they care for the natural wealth of the nation. So far, the nature has given everything and now it is payback time. RK Bakshi, Naghma Farooq, Dr AK Srivastava, etc., were present on the occasion.