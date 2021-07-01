Rotary Club Dehradun distributes raincoats to hawkers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jun: Rtn Naghma Farooq, President – Rotary Club Dehradun, PP Rtn Dr S Farooq, Rtn Particia Hilton, PDG Rtn David Hilton, PP Rtn RK Bakshi and PP Rtn Joginder Singh distributed raincoats to hawkers, today, for their protection from the rain. This would help them earn their daily bread and butter in these troublesome times.

The free distribution of 25 raincoats was welcomed by all the hawkers who were identified. A few were also distributed amongst other daily wagers who gathered around the distribution site and requested for the same.

The initiative needs greater attention as general health in these times has become the top priority for all, emphasised club members.