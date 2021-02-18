Rotary Club Dehradun holds Seminar on Traffic Rules

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Feb: Rotary Club Dehradun today organised an awareness programme on Traffic Rules and Life Safety at DAV Intermediate College, Karanpur.

Experts from the Institute of Driving Training & Research (IDTR), Ashish Shukla (Joint Director), along with Ashok Kumar and Harish Kumar, gave a presentation to more than 200 students of DAV Inter College on Traffic Safety.

It was an enlightening interactive session on Traffic Signs and Road Safety. Videos of accidents were also played to lay emphasis on safety precautions.

Students were also informed about the Rotary movement and its motto.

Rotarians present included Presiden Naghma Farooq, Past President Dr S Farooq, Past President Tarun Bhatia and AK Srivastava. Gifts were presented to the experts and to the staff of the college and mementos were presented by the college.