Rotary Club Dehradun launches projects on World Water Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 Mar: There is no life without water. With global warming, melting of glaciers and excessive drawing of ground water, the need of the hour is conservation of water and minimising its wastage.

Ground Water Recharge is an important aspect that is being implemented all over the country but still a lot needs to be done.

Rotary Club Dehradun implemented various Rain Water Harvesting/Ground Water Recharge projects on World Water Day, today. The first was a Roof Top Rain Water Collection and Harvesting Project implemented at the factory building of Himalaya Drug Company. RCD expressed thanks to the management of HDC for their cooperation.

The second project is for Ground Water Recharge from Rain Water. The construction was started in the campus of Indian Cambridge School. This will recharge with rain water after passing through a filtration pit.

Construction work on a third project started at the Himalayan School. Here the rain and other water will be collected in an Underground Tank. This water will be regularly used for watering the plantations and lawns in the campus and also for washing of internal roads, etc.

Rotarians present were President Naghma Farooq, Dr S Farooq, PDG Hilton, RK Bakshi, Aditya Arya, Archita Chaudhary, Anne Rachna Srivastava and Tarun Bhatia.