Rotary Club Dehradun organises Covid Booth 

Rotary Club Dehradun set up a Rotary Covid Care Centre on Saturday offering following facilities which will start functioning from Monday at the central location, 1 Inder Road, Dehradun and shall offer the following free of cost, services: (1) Oxygen Concentrators – 2 Nos., (2) Bipap Machine – 1 No., (3) Oxygen Cylinders – 3, (4) Ambulance with oxygen cylinder.⁰⁰⁰ are (5) Four reserved beds in hospitald – Two each at Velmed & Doon Hospitals and (5) Dr Ashutosh Sayana has given assurance to depute Interns of Doon Medical College on duty for few hours a day.

Tele consultation will be conducted by the Doctors of Doon Hospital .

An attendant & Doctors will be available from 10 am to 5 pm at the Centre with a dedicated mobile number.

All the above free services will be given, subject to availability, on production of proofs of identity & medical requirement.

The hospitals have given letters of consent to Rotary Club Dehradun reserving the facility and posting doctors at the CCC. Medical aids, including ambulance, have been loaned to Rotary by PP Rtn Dr Farooq.

Other than PP Rtn Dr Farooq, PP Rtn RK Bakshi and Rtn Satish Sharma, present on the venue were Harbans Kapoor & Dr Ashutosh Sayana MS (general surgery).

Also, a display board stating do’s and don’ts of Covid 19 was placed on the outside wall of the centre so as to increase the awareness anongsy the masses at large.

RCD handed over 150 soaps and 200 sanitizers to Harbans Kapoor, former speaker of Uttrakhand Legislative Assembly and current senior leader of BJP. These essential items will be further distributed amongst destitutes.

RCD handed over an amount of 5000/- and 72 soaps & 50 hand sanitizers to Brig A.G Behl Vice Chancellor of Cheshire Home.

RCD handed over an amount of ₹5000/-, 100 sanitizers , 72 soaps, a few Corona Kits along with 3 ratio bags to Rajni, President Punjabi Maha Sabha which will be distributed further .