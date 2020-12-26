Rotary Club gifts tents to homeless

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Dec: Rotary Club Dehradun has distributed night shelters (tents) to road side destitute persons.

The Club undertook the project, last night, for the benefit of the homeless poor who spend their long nights in near freezing climatic conditions under the open sky.

Members conducted a survey of such persons and found many families with small children sleeping with the barest cover on the roadsides in the open. Easy to assemble and maintain tents were bought from an amount collected to purchase 10 tents valued at Rs 12,000.

The tents are of two types, one can accommodate 4 persons and the other can accommodate 6 persons. The name of RC Dehradun and Rotary Logo are printed on the tents.

Late last night, President Naghma Farooqa, accompanied by PP Dr S Farooq, distributed 5 tents to the most needy at different locations in the city – under the ISBT Flyover, Prince Chowk and on Saharanpur Road.

The remaining 5 tents have been handed over to 2 members for distribution tonight.

A matter of concern was that there are hundreds who need to be provided these shelters. Team RCD is working on a bigger project for this.