Rotary Club sponsors lunches for residents of Mahila Ashram

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jul: The first day of Rotary New Year was celebrated as Annapurna Day, today, by providing lunch packs to 70 residents of Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Ashram, Lakshman Chowk. The nicely packed thali lunch supplied by Vyanjanam was sponsored by PDG David Hilton and Patricia Hilton.

Simultaneously, 55 pairs of slippers were also donated for the girl students residing there.

Also, a total of 50 units of sanitiser and 50 units of soap were given to the management of the Ashram for the use of girls at the orphanage and women of old age home. These were sponsored by IPP Naghma Farooq and PP Dr S Farooq.

Rotarians present were President Pawan K Agrawal, PDG Rakesh Agrawal, PDG David Hilton, PP Dr S Farooq, IPP Naghma Farooq, PP Tarun Bhatia President-Elect Patricia Hilton, PP Anup Kaul and Rtn Sandeep Agrawal.