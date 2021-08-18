Rotary extends helping hand on I Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Rotary Club Dehradun celebrated Independence Day with enthusiasm and joy. The programme was held at Dr Durga Prasad Memorial Rotary Bhawan on Haridwar Road.

Dr Mukul Sati, Chief Education Officer, Dehradun, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. In the first part of the event, a Project of the Club under the guidance of District Chair – Girls’ Empowerment, IPP Naghma Farooq, 12 girls and two newspaper hawkers were provided cycles. One differently-abled person was given a wheel chair.

The second part was an Overseas Community Service Initiative. Rotary Club of Fairy Meadow, Balgownie, NSW 2510, Australia, provided two Laptops and a Printer in association with Rotary Club Dehradun. These items were handed over to Bridge of Love Girl’s Home run by an organisation, registered by the name, Macom Ministry. Rtn Renga Rajan, Sydney, President Kel Mackenzie and IPP Kerrie Guillaume of Rotary Club of Fairy Meadow, also sent their best wishes for the beneficiaries.

The President, Pawan Agarwal, welcomed the chief guest and apprised him of various activities of the club. He offered to help the government schools in any suitable project for the welfare of the needy students. Dr Farooq also expressed his views on the significance of Independence Day and present scenario of the nation.

Dr Mukul Sati appreciated the contribution of Rotary Club in the service and progress of society. He suggested that Rotary Club help the Government schools in many ways and proposed to have a detailed meeting with the President and other members of the club to chalk out a concrete plan. PDG David Hilton proposed the vote of thanks. Assistant Governor Atul Kumar, PDG Rakesh Agarwal, Rajeev Berry, PP Joginder Singh, PP Dr Arun Kumar, PP RK Bakshi, PP Tarun Bhatia, Dr Bansal, Chetan Sharma, Eshan Sharma, Dr VP Srivastava, Ashish Kumar, Archit Lohia and several other Rotarians were present. Dr AK Srivastava was the master of ceremonies.