Rs 1.35 crores released for protection of homeless from cold-wave

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Dec: On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, an amount of Rs 1.35 crores has been released by the government to deal with the cold wave in the state. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had given instructions to the officials to ensure effective arrangements for protection of the destitute and homeless people from the cold wave prevailing in the state.

Dhami visited various areas of Dehradun city late last Tuesday night and had enquired about the well-being of the people living in the slum near ISBT. He also examined the arrangements there and distributed blankets, etc., to the people. The Chief Minister also took stock of the arrangements at ISBT and distributed blankets to the destitute people there too.

On this occasion, the CM gave instructions to all the District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners to ensure effective arrangements for protection of destitute and homeless people in the state from the cold. The Chief Minister also asked to make these arrangements at the tehsil and development block levels. He has also directed the District Magistrates to give responsibility to the Sub-Divisional Magistrates for this and to ensure this work is done in the spirit of service to humanity. He asked them to also seek cooperation of common people in this public service.

Dhami also instructed the officials to ensure provision of warm blankets and clothes to the destitute people as per their requirement along with arrangements for bonfires at various places during the winter season. During the inspection, the Chief Minister also directed the officials to further improve the condition of night shelters and also to make arrangements for burning bonfires at various places in the city.

In compliance with the instructions of the Chief Minister, an amount of Rs 1.35 crores has been released by Secretary, Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha to all the District Magistrates of the state. The District Magistrates have been told that this amount should be used for lighting bonfires in public places and distributing free blankets and ensuring arrangements in night shelters to protect the poor from the cold. He has clarified that, in this regard, the District Magistrate, Haridwar, had requested Rs 15 lakhs for lighting bonfires in public places and distribution of free blankets and ensuring arrangements in rain shelters to protect the poor against cold wave outbreak.

In this regard, an amount of Rs 1.35 crores been sanctioned under the Response and Relief head of the State Disaster Response Fund.to all the District Magistrates. This includes an amount of Rs 15 lakh given to Pauri district and Rs 10 lakh, each, to other districts.

Sinha further stated that during the cold wave, the destitute and helpless/homeless persons from the wrath of cold, arrangements for bonfires at public places like Dharamshalas, night shelters, Musafir Khanas, halts, inns, road crossings, railway and bus stations, etc., should be protected. Sinha also asked the DMs to follow the guidelines issued earlier by the Government of India, Home Ministry and State Government in letter and spirit.

