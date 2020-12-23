Rs 1 lakh stipend to Graphic Era students on internship

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Dec: Two students of Graphic Era Deemed to be university have been selected for internship on a stipend of Rs 1 lakh per month. These students have been selected by the renowned multinational company, Adobe.

These students are Vanshika Kuchhal and Aditi Mittal. While Vanshika is a fifth semester student of BTech Computer Science Engineering, Aditi is a third semester student of the same course. In addition to this, Adobe has selected six more fifth semester students of BTech Computer Science Engineering for internship on a monthly stipend of Rs 40 thousand, each. These include Mayank Mamgain, Tanya Chetna Vaishya, Prakhar Naithani, Shivi Agrawal, Nishta and Atulaya Bisht.