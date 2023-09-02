Rs 159 cr approved for infrastructure development in higher education

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 Sep: Under the National Education Policy 2020, 20 government colleges will be rejuvenated and developed into research-based model institutions for high-quality education in the state. Similarly, new PG blocks will be made for arts and science faculties in 6 government colleges. For this, the state government has sanctioned an amount of more than Rs 159 crore.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said in a statement issued to the media here, today, that the state government is engaged in developing research-based model colleges under the Higher Education Department. For this, an amount of Rs 129 crore has been approved for the development of infrastructure in 20 government colleges of the state. Also, Rs 30 crore have been sanctioned for the construction of separate PG blocks of arts and science faculties in 6 government colleges and a total amount of more than Rs 159 crore has been sanctioned. He said that, with the sanctioned funds, the Government Post Graduate Colleges, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Champawat, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Haldwani, Ranikhet, Kotdwar, Narendranagar, New Tehri, Uttarkashi, Thalisain, Gairsain, Laksar, Gopeshwar, Dakpathar, Raipur, Agastyamuni including DBS campus of Kumaon University and Almora campus of Soban Singh Jeena University would be made model institutions by mobilising necessary resources. Modern IT labs and e-learning rooms will be constructed in these colleges, along with hostels for men and women.

Dr Rawat said that adequate security arrangements will be ensured along with all the facilities in the women’s and men’s hostels. Apart from this, parking, dining hall, kitchen, rooms for the disabled, ramps and warden’s office will also be made for the students.

Dr Rawat added that Arts Faculty buildings will be constructed in State Post Graduate Colleges Sealdah, Berinag and Kapkot and Science Faculty buildings in Government Colleges of Tanakpur, Thatud and Someshwar. Instructions have been given to the departmental officers to start the construction works in Model Colleges and PG Colleges at the earliest so that these can be completed within the stipulated time and the students can get the benefit.