Rs 162 crores released to U’khand as financial assistance for capital investment

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: The remaining amount of Rs 162 crores has been released to Uttarakhand under the ‘Scheme of Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It may be recalled that an amount of Rs 527 crores had been approved for Uttarakhand under this scheme. In this head, an amount of Rs 365 crores had been already released earlier. Now the remaining amount of Rs 162 crore has also been released. With this, the entire amount of 527 crores has now been released by the Government of India to the state. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for important financial sanctions, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand is moving towards development path with the guidance of the Prime Minister and the cooperation of the Union Government.