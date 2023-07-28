Rs 168 crores transferred to farmers of U’khand under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: An amount of Rs 168 crores was transferred to 7,60,148 beneficiary farming families of Uttarakhand as part of the 14th instalment through DBT today. It was also disclosed that, against the target of 300 Farmer Producer Groups (FPOs) for Uttarakhand, 207 FPOs have already been formed in the state. It may be recalled that Uttarakhand has received the target of forming 300 Farmer Producer Groups (FPOs).

At a programme held here today, farmers from all over the state listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address. Modi was addressing the farmers from Sikar in Rajasthan through virtual medium.

Addressing the farmers from all over the state present at the programme on this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Prime Minister Modi has strengthened the farmers of the country. The Union Agriculture budget has increased from Rs 23,000 crores in the year 2014 to Rs 1,25,000 crores at present. This increase in agriculture budget has been more than five times. He claimed that agriculture and farmers’ welfare are the priority of the Centre and the State Government. Farmers are getting full benefits of all the schemes through DBT. The Cabinet Minister instructed the officials to work on the plan to open a Kisan Call Centre at Kisan Bhawan in Dehradun.

Secretary Deependra Kumar Chaudhary stated that, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 7,60,148 farming families of Uttarakhand have been benefited, to whom an amount of Rs 168 crore has been transferred through DBT in the 14th instalment today. At least 100 farmers are placed in every FPO in the hill states. Government of India has visionary thinking behind the formation of FPO. The Central Government has set a target of making 10,000 FPOs in the next three years with a fund of Rs 6865 crores. Uttarakhand government has also implemented many ambitious schemes for the development of agriculture in the state. Among these are the Natural Farming Scheme, Namami Gange Natural Farming Scheme, Millets Scheme, Local Species Promotion Scheme and schemes to enhance means of irrigation, etc. To encourage the cultivation of fruits, vegetables and flowers in the state, there is a target to build 8,000 polyhouses in the next 1-2 years.

MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, District Panchayat President Madhu Chauhan, President of Uttarakhand State Farmers’ Commission Rakesh Rajput, State President of BJP Kisan Morcha Jogendra Singh Pundir, and DG, Agriculture, Ranveer Singh Chauhan were among those present.