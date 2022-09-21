Rs 28.31 crores compensation approved for Deoband-Roorkee Railway-line land

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The Railway Ministry has approved an amount of Rs 28.31 crores as compensation for land acquired in four villages of district Haridwar for the under construction Deoband-Roorkee Railway line. This has been confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in a letter written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

It may be noted that the Centre has agreed to pay the amount of compensation at the request of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami had made this request to Vaishnav during a discussion held in New Delhi on 6 August, this year. Prior to this discussion, the CM had also written a letter to the Railway Minister urging him to approve the compensation for acquisition of the land.

On receiving the letter from the Railway Minister, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude for the sanction of compensation.

It may be recalled that this upcoming railway line is expected to reduce the distance from Dehradun to Delhi and save time.