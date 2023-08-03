Rs 951 crores as special loan assistance approved for U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Aug: The Union Government has approved a special loan assistance for Uttarakhand to the tune of Rs 951 crores. This special assistance is intended to be used for 48 schemes and projects in the state. The assistance has been approved by Union Ministry of Finance under Capital Investment head for the year 2023-24.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had yesterday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his sudden visit to New Delhi, today thanked the PM and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the special assistance approved to the state.

Among the important schemes for which special assistance has been approved for FY 2023-24 by the Union Ministry of Finance, Rs 110 crores have been approved for drinking water facility in rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission, while an amount of Rs 61 crores has been approved for upgradation of the Model College in Nainital. In addition, special assistance of Rs 60 crores has been approved for setting up a 500-bed facility at Doon Medical College and another amount of Rs 33.98 crores for augmentation of facilities at the Doon Medical College campus.

Under the special assistance, an amount of Rs 56 crores has been approved as the state’s share under the PMGSY Scheme for construction of rural roads, while an amount of Rs 55 crores has been granted for the Roorkee Deoband Rail Line. An amount of Rs 25.91 crores has been approved for setting up a Skill Hub at Sahaspur in Dehradun. An amount of Rs 25 crores has been set aside for setting up of a Farm Machinery Bank to help farmers purchase farming machinery, while an amount of Rs 25 crores has been approved to construct an ISBT in Tanakpur and a similar amount of Rs 25 crores has been approved to construct a bus depot and workshop in Dehradun. An amount of Rs 20.16 crores has been sanctioned for the Almora sewerage scheme.

In addition, funds were approved by the Centre as special assistance to several other projects and schemes as well, totalling an amount of Rs 951 crores.