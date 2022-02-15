RSS functionaries file complaint with CEO regarding fake viral letter

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Feb: RSS functionaries led by Sampark Pramukh Rajesh Sethi today called on Chief Election Officer Sowjanya to register a complaint in respect of a ‘fake’ letter which is circulating on social media for the past two days and has gone viral. The allegedly fake letter, dated 12 February, is supposedly signed by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and it says that former Chief Ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat are relieved of all organisational responsibilities with immediate effect as they have caused harm to the BJP and RSS interests. The letter further appeals to the people and to the RSS workers to support some independent candidates who follow RSS ideology instead of supporting official BJP candidates at certain places.

Sethi along with some other RSS functionaries from the provincial RSS Office including Prant Vyavastha Pramukh Surendra Mittal from called on Chief Election Officer Sowjanya and submitted a memorandum calling for an independent inquiry into the case and demanding strict legal action against those behind the fake letter and its circulation on social media. The memorandum further stresses that RSS is purely a non-political organisation and does not interfere in political issues and matters of its affiliated political bodies like BJP.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Sethi claimed that this letter had been made viral on social media with a deep hidden agenda not only to create a bad impression about the RSS but also to influence the polling in Uttarakhand. He further said that a police complaint had also been filed in this regard demanding strict action against those who were behind the conspiracy to defame RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS Organisation as well as BJP leaders Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat.