Ruby House wins Hopetown Girls’ School Music & Dance Competition

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: Hopetown Girls’ School held its much awaited Inter House Music and Dance Competition, 2022, on Saturday. Despite the challenges imposed by the two-year pandemic, the performance of the students demonstrated their undeterred spirit and their passion for excellence. It was also a highly emotional moment for the Hopetown community as the entire community had gathered to celebrate this event for the first time since the shutdown.

This year, breaking from the norm, all the four Houses (Emerald, Sapphire, Ruby and Diamond) presented an ensemble in which each house performed Kathak, Odissi and Folk dance segments to a Live Orchestra of the students. While the dancers of the classical dance segment, Kathak and Odissi, matched their footwork to the live music, the folk dances left the audience spellbound with their complex formations. The range of instruments that were played by the students in the Live Orchestra were much appreciated by the parents and the audience.

At the end of the event, Ruby House won the Inter House Music and Dance Competition followed by Emerald, Sapphire and Diamond in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions, respectively.

The Inter House Music and Dance Competition at Hopetown Girls’ School, besides being a forum for developing and demonstrating excellence in performing arts, also enables students to appreciate Indian culture and traditions. It is also a forum where students learn to appreciate and develop a house spirit which is an integral part of the school culture.