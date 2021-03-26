Rupanshi Kashyap holds Kathak workshop

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Renowned dancer Rupanshi Kashyap conducted a Kathak workshop for the students of Doon World School, here, today. The workshop was organised by SPIC MACAY.

During the workshop, students were taught in detail about the importance of Kathak along with its various expressions and Taal. Students were also enlightened about the significance of Ghungroo and how to tie the same.

The kids were also explained the Teen Taal, Laya, Tatkar (footwork) and Hastak in Kathak.

Rupanshi has trained under the renowned Kathak Guru Kumudini Lakhia at the Kadamb Centre for Dance in Ahmedabad. Having grown up into a young solo dancer, Rupanshi is a very promising performer. She has mastered various aspects of the classical Kathak repertoire which are Laya-Taal, Padhant, Anng Shuddhi and Abhinaya.