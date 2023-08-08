Ruskin Bond unveils Logo of Dehradun Literature Festival’s 5th Edition

By Our Staff Reporter



Dehradun, 7 Aug: The Dehradun Literature Festival (DDLF) today revealed its new logo – fusion of a butterfly and a book – symbolising the rich blend of nature and literary heritage in the Doon Valley. The logo was unveiled by Ruskin Bond, the celebrated author and Padma Bhushan awardee, who has also been a mentor and inspiration for many aspiring writers and readers in the Doon Valley and beyond.

“Ruskin Bond, a perpetual literary inspiration for our valley, shared a quote that resonates deeply with all of us – ‘When all the wars are over, a butterfly will still be beautiful.’ In our re-imagined logo for the Dehradun Literature Festival, this butterfly finds its rightful place with the seamless amalgamation of literature and nature. The logo also pays homage to the educational excellence that defines our valley. I thank Ruskin Bond for launching the new logo; it is an honour for us,” said Samraant Virmani, Founder & Producer of DDLF.

Launching the logo, Ruskin Bond said, “It has been a pleasure to see Uttarakhand’s own festival grow and create so much love for literature in the community. I congratulate the entire team of Dehradun Literature Festival on the launch of the new logo and wish them great luck for the upcoming edition.”

Now in its 7th year, the festival has become an important part of the literary landscape of Dehradun. In fact, the resonance and anticipation of the festival is such that the community considers the Dehradun Literature Festival as their own.

“Upon starting DDLF, we had a vision around creating a bridge between celebrated icons and literary enthusiasts and doing something for the Doon literary community. Gradually, this community adopted the festival. I have felt this over the past years that DDLF belongs to the community; they are in the foreground. They are taking this festival ahead, towards horizons we couldn’t have imagined,” added Samraant.

The 5th and latest edition of this festival will be held in the last week of October. The 2023 DDLF will host a constellation of distinguished speakers from the literature, art, cinema, and pop culture domains. The venue and speaker list will be revealed soon.

Dehradun Literature Festival is an annual celebration of literature, culture, and art in the historical city of Dehradun, made luminous by its enviable literary, educational, and natural heritage. The festival brings together authors, poets, readers, critics, journalists, cultural icons, and artists from diverse domains, and aims at creating a love for the written word, along with encouraging discussions on relevant topics of the day. It envisions a literary and intellectual exchange between the literary enthusiasts of Doon Valley and notable veterans from the field of literature, art, and culture.