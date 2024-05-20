Ruskin Bond’s 90th birthday celebrated

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 19 May: The 90th birthday of world- famous writer Ruskin Bond was celebrated with great enthusiasm, here, today. Ruskin Bond’s fans visited him and prayed for his long life. His new book was also launched on this occasion.

Ruskin Bond was born on 19 May 1934 in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. He is the son of Aubrey Bond and Erith Clarke. His father died in his childhood, after which he was brought up in Shimla, Jamnagar, Mussoorie, Dehradun and London. He has been living in Mussoorie with his family for the last 50 years.

In the afternoon, he celebrated his birthday with his fans at a programme organised at Savoy Hotel, here. He said that his passion for writing remains the same as before. He thanked his fans on his 90th birthday. He said that he is very happy with the love he is continuously receiving. He is constantly writing books for his fans.