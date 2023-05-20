Ruskin Bond’s birthday celebrated in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 19 May: Padma Bhushan awardee and world renowned writer Ruskin Bond celebrated his 89th birthday here, today, by cutting a cake with his fans at a function organised at Cambridge Book Depot on the Mall Road. The congratulated him on his birthday and wished him a long life. His book, ‘All Time Favorite Nature Stories’ was also released on the occasion.

Talking to reporters, Ruskin Bond said that his life has been reduced by one more year; adding that he is very lucky that he is living in Mussoorie. He asserted that it is because of the clean and beautiful environment of Mussoorie that he has lived for so long. He promised he would write more books and expressed confidence that his fans would love him as before. He said that the Corona era was very challenging for the whole world and many books were written when closeted at home.

In a message to the new generation, he said that at present this is an era of competition, there is new technology, but there is still the need to work hard. He also expressed concern about the continuous construction activity in Mussoorie, which was affecting the environment. He urged all the people to keep their surroundings clean and beautiful and love nature.

On this occasion, former Municipal President OP Uniyal, Manmohan Singh Malla, Naib Tehsildar Vinod Tiwari and members of various social and political organisations extended birthday greetings to Ruskin Bond.