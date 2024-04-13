Russian DJ Julia Bliss performs at Uttaranchal Youth Fest-2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Apr: The second day of Uttaranchal Youth Fest-2024 underway at Uttaranchal University starred international EDM Julia Bliss and Vijay Jammers of the famous Street Jammers band.

As soon as the Street Jammers band began its performance, the entire campus was filled with excitement. Vijay Jammers, famous for his Sufi style, performed his popular ‘Dil Hai Koi Khilona Nahi’, to demands for an encore. Band performances one after the other filled the entire campus.

The evening became unforgettable for the students when international EDM Julia Bliss sang in her melodious voice. Due to Julia’s captivating presentation and music, the students were seen dancing in hip-hop style.

The presentations by foreign and Indian students were the special attraction. Garhwali, Kumaoni, Jaunsari, Rajasthani and Punjabi Bhangra were performed, while students from the North East and the South also showcased their cultures.

Chancellor Jitendra Joshi said that the incomparable presentations by students from different states of the country and abroad strengthen the cosmopolitan culture on the University campus. Such opportunities become the basis for seeing and understanding different cultures, important for the all-round development of a student.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi described the presentations of the students as incomparable.

Pro Vice Chancellor and Convenor of the Youth Fest, Prof Rajesh Bahuguna said that, along with studies, research, courses and examinations, such events act as a catalyst in students’ livee and infuse new enthusiasm and energy in them.

He informed the gathering that an alumni conference would take place tomorrow morning, the last day of the three-day Uttaranchal Fest. In the evening, famous Bollywood playback singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will give live performances.

Those present on the occasion were Pro Chancellor Ankita Joshi, Chairperson Anuradha Joshi, Executive Director Dr Abhishek Joshi, Registrar Dr Anuj Kumar Rana, Dean, Student Welfare, Prof Shravan Kumar, Prof Pradeep Suri, Prof Ajay Singh, Prof Poonam Rawat, Prof Vikas Jakhmola, Dr Sonal Sharma, Mahipal Singh, Dr Satish Kumar, Dr Manish Badoni, Dr Amit Bhatt and hundreds of students.