Russian students train at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 May: Students from Russia received management training at Graphic Era, here.

Students from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University, Russia, visited the Graphic Era Deemed University under the student exchange program. Here they received training for 10 days. They were taught about entrepreneurship management, financial management, python, logistics supply chain, etc.

Dmitrii Stupnikov and Kseniia Korovina were part of this programme.

The training was organised by Department of Management Studies.