Sacked contractual employees of Women Empowerment Dept win case in HC

By Arun Pratap Singh

Nainital, 24 Dec: In a clear setback to the state government, Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed the Special petition of the state government, challenging the decision of the single bench of the court. The double bench of the High Court has upheld the decision of the single bench while dismissing the special petition filed by the state government. As a result, the government will now, not be able to sack the services of the contractual employees under One Stop Scheme, being run by the State Women and Child Development and their services will remain intact.

The state government suffered a setback in the case of contract employees whose services in the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department were terminated by the state government.

It may be recalled that these contractual employees were working on a contract basis for the last several years, under the One Stop Centre project being run by the department. This is a Centrally sponsored scheme. Recently the services of these employees were terminated by the department taking the new guidelines issued by the Union Government as major ground for their termination.

Challenging their termination, these contractual employees had filed a petition in the High Court against this. In their plea before the High Court, petitioner Shashti Kandpal and others had stated before the single bench of the High Court that they were working under the scheme of the Government of India since 2017. The scheme is funded by the Central Government. Their services were terminated vide order dated 29 November 2022. They had further claimed that the department had hired an outsourcing agency to appoint new persons in place of them. They had further claimed that those being hired were allegedly close to powerful people in the government and therefore it was wrong to terminate their services and hire other contractual or outsourced person in their place. They informed the Court that an advertisement had been published for this. The Single bench had stayed the order issued by the government of terminating the services of the contractual employees. This single bench order was challenged by the Government in a double bench vide its special petition. However, the Division bench after hearing both the parties, upheld the decision of the single bench and dismissed the petition of the government. As a result, the services of the contractual employees will remain intact unless of course, the decision of the High Court is challenged by the state government in the Supreme Court and the state government manages to win the case.