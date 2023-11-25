Safe evacuation of workers priority, but investigation will follow: Manveer Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Nov: According to the BJP, the attention of the state government, the Centre and the people of the country is currently focussed on the rescue of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel. BJP State Media In Charge Manveer Chauhan criticised the Opposition for trying to divert the issue and play the blame game when there is no need for politics on the issue.

Chauhan said that a suitable decision on other issues including the inquiry and action can only be taken after the safe evacuation of the trapped workers. He claimed that Congress leaders are talking about the escape passage in the tunnel and Union Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari has also clarified about it in detail. He said that this is a tragic accident and has happened in Uttarakhand, but no such incident has ever happened in the tunnel. However, this will be kept in mind in rest of the tunnel projects.

Chauhan reminded that Union Minister Gadkari has already made it clear that the matter will be investigated and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has also spoken about reviewing all the tunnel projects in the state. A committee has been formed for geological study of the tunnel. The BJP leader claimed that the state and central governments are also conscious about the safety standards in the projects being run in the state and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also made it clear that work has to be done on these points after the completion of the rescue operation.

He appealed to Congress for restraint, adding that at present the government is busy dealing with the disaster. After the rescue operation, the investigation and action will also be taken. The opposition’s suggestions will also be important. Therefore, Congress should now come forward to boost the morale of the families of the victims instead of playing politics.

