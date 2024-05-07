‘Safe Maternity’ initiative taken by Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 5 May: Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant, has taken the initiative to offer ‘Safe Maternity’ services to pregnant women. The hospital is providing this special gift to women of Uttarakhand and others. In this, registration to delivery (normal and cesarean) for pregnant women coming for treatment at the hospital will be entirely free. Additionally, the first ultrasound and various health-related tests in the hospital will also be provided free of charge.

Director of Himalayan Hospital Dr Hemchandra Pandey said that the hospital is committed to providing high-quality health facilities to patients as per international standards. Through social responsibilities and various health campaigns, the hospital is providing health services to patients from Uttarakhand and other states. The hospital has started a campaign regarding ‘Safe Maternity’.

Dr Ruchira Nautiyal, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Himalayan Hospital, stated that free facilities for normal and cesarean delivery will be provided to pregnant women as part of the ‘Safe Maternity’ initiative. This campaign has been launched to promote safe childbirth and provide high-quality health services to mothers. She explained that the entire nine months of pregnancy are crucial for the pregnant woman and baby, requiring timely and high-quality tests.

Dr Ruchira Nautiyal mentioned that Himalayan Hospital periodically conducts awareness campaigns in various regions of the state regarding safe maternity. The purpose of these campaigns is to ensure safe childbirth and proper prenatal care for pregnant women.