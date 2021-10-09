‘Sainik Dham’ in accordance with PM’s wishes: Ganesh Joshi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 7 Oct: Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi was among those who welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Rishikesh and greeted him with a salute. The Cabinet Minister said, “I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is very fond of Uttarakhand. Our state is a military minded state.” He expressed happiness that the Prime Minister mentioned this in his address at the programme organised in Rishikesh. The Cabinet Minister said that the ‘Sainya Dham’ is going to be constructed as per the vision of the Prime Minister. The Shaheed Samman Yatra would start from Sawad in Garhwal from 21 October. It would be launched by Ajay Bhatt, Union Minister of State for Defence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would launch the Yatra in Munakote on 23 October. The sacred soil of the courtyards of the 1737 martyrs’ families would be brought to the military dham. This yatra would end on 27 November in Doon. There would be shrines to Baba Jaswant Singh and Baba Harbhajan Singh at this Dham. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Mode’s praise for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his team had greatly raised their morale. This would act as an inspiration in achieving the goal of ‘60 paar’ set by the party in the coming elections.