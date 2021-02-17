SAKSHAM-2021 concludes at ONGC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Feb: SAKSHAM-2021 concluded at Tel Bhawan, here, today. SAKSHAM (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsava) is a significant annual event of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which is organised jointly by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and Public Sector Oil and Gas companies from 16 January to 15 February. The month long Oil & Gas conservation awareness drive on the theme, “Green and Clean Energy”, was held in Dehradun and Delhi for sensitisation and creating awareness among the masses.

Group General Manager- Head, Corporate Administration, Vipul Kumar Jain was the Chief Guest at the function. He advised all to use the energy resources at work places and the home in an optimal and economic manner. He said that awareness was growing on conserving petroleum and its products. He elaborated that each individual should feel responsibile for saving energy for future generations, the environment and society. He added that conservation would also prolong the life of the reserves and contribute to the country’s economy. Careful consumption was the best way to conserve.

The Chief Guest complimented Technical Services and the Infrastructure group for the various initiatives to spread the energy conservation message among the masses, especially in rural areas. He stressed that the campaign should be made a year round practice.

Earlier, in his welcome address, DGM (E) –SP Tiwari said that ONGC had always been in the forefront of this national movement. He described the various activities organised during SAKSHAM- 2021.

Several programmes were organised during this month in and around Dehradun for the employees and their families. There was pollution check of industrial equipment consuming petroleum fuel, free auto emission checkup of vehicles, quiz for employees and schools, awareness programmes on fuel efficiency for women and in the rural areas.

During the function, prizes were distributed to the winners of the different events organised during the month.