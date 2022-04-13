SAKSHAM-2022 begins at ONGC with focuson Green & Clean Energy

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Apr: The Oil & Gas Conservation awareness drive, Saksham-2022 (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav) was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Savita Kapoor, MLA, Cantt, on Monday at the Mini Auditorium, ONGC, by lighting the ceremonial lamp and administering the Saksham Pledge to employees along with ED-HOI, IDT, G Venketaswaranand, GGM-Officiating, Chief E&D, MK Mathur in English & Hindi, respectively. GGM – Officiating Head, KDMIPE, PVSJ Sarma, and GM (E) -I/c TA, EA, ZS Alaria also shared the dais.

Chief Guest SavitaKapoor, in her inaugural address, stressed that effective management is the best way of efficient utilisation of energy. Emphasising the importance of energy conservation, she also highlighted the need for conservation of natural resources by following simple steps to secure the future of the next generation

PVSJ Sarma described his broad outlook on the ways and means for conservation of Oil and Gas and elaborated that each individual should feel the responsibility to save energy for the future generations, environment and society. Resource conservation is applicable to every human being so that it can be passed on to next generation.

MK Mathur conveyed the message that Oil & Gas Conservation is the responsibility of every citizen by reducing consumption of petroleum products, improving system efficiencies and ensuring environmental protection.

Earlier, ZS Alaria, Coordinator of Saksham-2022 gave the welcome address. He elaborated on the necessity of Oil and Gas conservation for the generations to come and appealed to all employees to take part actively in creating awareness. He requested all employees of ONGC to take the online fuel conservation pledge through the PCRA Saksham website.

He informed the audience that ONGC has begged first prize in the upstream oil sector for promoting oil and gas conservation during Saksham 2021 from the Minister of PNG at New Delhi.

In order to generate awareness among the masses about the necessity of conserving petroleum products, Technical Services under the inspiration of ED-Chief, Technical Services, DR Kamble, has chalked out various programmes to generate awareness among target groups in the Domestic, Transport, Industrial and Agriculture sector.

The Technical Services team comprises DGM (M) Akshay Chauhan, EE(M), and Virendra Singh, EE (I) RKGoyal.

The program was conducted by Priyadarshini Chauhan SE (Instt) and the Vote of thanks was proposed by Mahipal Singh, EE (M).