Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan & Ananya Pandey felicitate Dr. Yogesh Lakhani for his contribution to Hindi film industry

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 8 Aug: CMD of Bright Outdoor Pvt. Ltd, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani is no new name to accolades. While he’s been honoured with a doctorate, mentioned by the World Book of Records, he’s also cherished a prestigious position in the Hindi film industry where most of his work lies. Being felicitated 2000 times, winning 5000 awards internationally and having more than 1000 clients in the field of Entertainment Industry, Corporate Sector and FMCG for 43 years is no small feat. And it was this contribution to the industry that got him felicitated once again at IIFA.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani’s association with IIFA goes back from the time of IIFA’s inception i.e more than two decades ago. Every 10 years when IIFA unveils a new trophy they also felicitate Lakhani for his contribution to make IIFA a big success. “The first time around when I was felicitated by IIFA I was awarded the trophy by Amitabh Bachchan. It was a big day for me, to be felicitated by the biggest icon of the Hindi film industry. I was so deeply humbled and felt so appreciated by this gesture. I have been associated with IIFA since day 1 and have given it my full support,” says Lakhani.

This time around IIFA felicitated the outdoor media mogul with a trophy presented to him by Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Pandey. “I can’t thank IIFA enough for this. It felt great to receive this trophy from Salman Bhai. He’s my very good friend and I think I can proudly say that I am his good friend too. I have some great memories with Salman Bhai and whenever we meet we have a friendly banter going on which is very contagious for everyone around. He’s a gem of a person. As for Varun Dhawan and Ananya Pandey, I have been in this business since 1987 and I have literally seen both these kids grow up in front of me and to receive this appreciation from them also meant a lot,” says Lakhani.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani has been providing Outdoor Media solutions to the film industry for more than 3 decades. He started Bright in 1987 and while he had some really rough days during his childhood and growing up years, he trusted his instincts of pushing forwards and grew heaps and bounds making sure his Outdoor Advertising agency reaches new heights. Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd. since its inception has worked on projects of more than 90% of all the stars in the tinsel town. Be is all the three Khans, Salman, Shahrukh and Aamir, Deepika – Ranveer, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid, Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more, you name the stars and Bright has contributed to their promotions in some or the other way.