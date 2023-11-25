Sam Bahadur – Some Personal Recollections

By Lt Colonel JC Sindhwani (Retd)

These days one gets to see various promotional trailers on TV channels, or read about the making of the Biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Sam) starring Vicky Kaushal. Due for release on 1 December, 2023, the mention of this film brings back a flood of memories to my mind as I had many occasions to meet Sam in my very early years after graduation from IMA, Dehradun in December 1962.

I will start at the very beginning.

After completing my schooling in St Joseph’s Academy in 1958, I sat for the UPSC exam for the NDA. Having made my way through the written exams, and the tests at the Services Selection Board, and the thorough medical tests, I landed up at the NDA in Khadakwasla in July 1959 with the 22nd Course to commence three years of training. The course included Academics as well as basic military training to include subjects common to all three Defence Services, vis The Army, Navy and Air Force. The NDA was the new name of the erstwhile JSW (Joint Services Wing). It is a unique Institution in the world. The training is so comprehensive and vast that it leaves out nothing from an exhaustive syllabus including three tough camps, the Greenhorn,Rover and Torna. At the end of it, Cadets pass out and move to their respective Services Training Institution.

When we joined the IMA in Dehradun in June 1962, our Northern Borders were getting restless as the Bonhomie between India and China, famously termed ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai’ coined by the Nehru-Chou closeness, turned sour. As a result of some border skirmishes, our training at IMA was condensed to a rigorous 6 months and we passed out in December ‘62 to join our allotted Regiments/Battalions.

I was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery and into a newly raised Regiment in the Eastern Sector. After a few days joining time, I set out for my Unit of which the NRS was Rangapara North and I had to report at Transit Camp at Missamari. The name was rather similar sounding to a wild life sanctuary in Africa, Masaimara. I wondered what awaited me next. After a 3 day journey and 3 train changes, I landed at Rangapara. The area was in quite disarray as the war with China had ended in a ceasefire on 20 November, 1962, just a few days earlier. The RTO (Army) was unable to guide me to my newly raised unit as he was not aware of its location. I tried calling the transit camp on the Field Telephone which worked after you wound its key like an HMV gramophone. Even no luck there. So, I called up the duty officer in HQ 4 Corps on the other phone. A Major on duty answered, but even he was not sure. At that moment I heard him abruptly answering someone who had just entered his office. The conversation went like this: “What’s going on Major?”….”Sir, a young officer is stuck at the station and finding out about his Regiment, don’t know its location…” “Oh, I see, get the boy here and put him up in the guest room, we will find his unit tomorrow.” The duty officer then disclosed that it was a surprise drop in by General Sam into his office and he sent a one-tonner to pick me up.

Next morning, as the sun rises early in the east, I was up and about and who do I walk into, the Corp Commander Sam, himself. Seeing a 2/Lt (a rare sight in his HQs) he knew me without introduction. He wore his favourite militia grey shirt and side cap and with a bending walk came and said good humouredly, “Good to see a One Star General here… Tell me about yourself.” Then added, “You must be hungry”, and took me to the Officers’ Mess. While still talking, he said, “Have a bite and then we’ll find your Regiment…” I was simply dumbfounded at his accommodative chat with a young officer.

A few days later, I accompanied my CO to a conference at the HQs where I witnessed another form of his humour when he told his ADC, Capt Pantaki, “Balram (his first name), tell me when the Zoo is ready.” Since animal names are used as codes like Tiger for CO, Lion for Adjutant and Panther for QM, he referred to the assembly as a Zoo. Here a line about the British sense of humour comes to mind.

The second-in-command is called “A Lamb”(a docile animal). Perhaps the British who set these codes wanted to keep a 2/IC in his place. Subtle British Humour.

At this very conference, later over a cup of tea at an informal meeting, Sam while looking at the attendance register suddenly looked up and waved me towards him.

He saw my particulars where Number, Rank, Name and Unit was mentioned, and said, “So you found your Regiment, eh, and you know something my boy… you have the same IC number as mine… IC-14, only you have three zeroes more…

My IC number was 14,000 and his only 14.

Sam was so sharp, friendly and easy to communicate with. He put you at such ease as no other senior officer would. More so with young officers.

I met him 3 years later in Jorhat where he visited our Sub Area Headquarters on the way to Kohima. Even here, while being introduced, he stopped and said, “Hey haven’t I seen you around before?” And when I said, “Yes Sir, in Tezpur at your HQs”, he spontaneously said, “Second tenure in the east? You know what they say here… You have to cross the Brahmaputra 7 times.” And with a wink he moved to the next officer. What a memory he had, it was amazing.

Such great Military Leaders are very rare. And I was lucky to serve under him in my early years. There are loads of unforgettable memories.