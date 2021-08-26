Samadhan holds interaction with Education Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: ‘Team Samadhan’ participated in a consulting session with Education Minister Arvind Pandey on Uttarakhand’s Education Policy and Gender Inclusion. Samadhan shared its Gender Literacy Charter 2021 with the minister.

Distinguished educationists and activists participated in the dialogue with the Minister. The major achievements of the state government were highlighted by the Minister on the occasion.

Jyoti Prasad Gairola spoke about youth participation in nation building and role of inclusive education.

Madhu Bhatt motivated all the women participants to do their best with her coordination and communication.

Abhimanyu, Chhaya Khanna, Dr Rama Goel, Dr DS Mann, and many others were present on the occasion.