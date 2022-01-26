Sammanika Rawat: Ed-Tech Entrepreneur from Doon

By Simran Kapoor

Unless you are living under a stone, you must have heard about the hottest wave in India – ‘the

Wave of Entrepreneurship’ – and how every young individual with a laptop and a few years of experience backing them up wants to plunge into the world of services, goods, B2B, B2C, startups, etc.

Thanks to the currently popular show Shark Tank India, running live on Sony TV these days, entrepreneurs from all walks of life have received a platform to pitch their Startup Ideas, impress the investors and receive funding for their business. So far Indians have proved themselves by displaying various next-gen products. Last week, three young Doonites – Nitin Chandola, Saurabh Badola and Sabit Rawat were seen pitching their pocket size ECG Machines for Rs 1 Cr, in exchange for 2% equity of their business.

But little does the world know about another budding Female Entrepreneur from Dehradun, Sammanika Rawat. Sammanika is a young legal Edu-Tech Entrepreneur who has now made Uttarakhand popular on Professional Networking site LinkedIn. This pahadi girl is commonly seen mentoring online lawyers and law students from our Garhwal hills. With the aim to encourage reverse migration of young talent of Doon, Sammanika through her own example inspires the young lawyers to create their own career paths and avoid the rat race. Last month she was seen recording her legal mentorship lectures from the snow cladded Summer Capital of Uttarakhand – Bhararisain, Gairsain.

Sammanika has graduated in law from India’s third best NLU-NUJS, Kolkata. After working in metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi, Sammanika decided to return to her roots and is now running her startup – ‘Your Legal Career Coach’ (YLCC) from the Garhwal hills. Being a first generation lawyer, Sammanika realised the importance of mentorship in the life of a student and decided to invest her time and energy into guiding young law students who do not have professional mentors in their lives.

As it is said that the world is changed not by opinions but by examples – Sammanika has successfully mentored not only more than 1000 law students but also 100+ lawyers (Post Qualification Experience 0 to 14 years) in the past one and a half years. Not only is Sammanika an ICCC Certified Career Coach but also has been recommended by the Indian Army for its JAG Branch. She has provided mentorship to multiple students of schools, colleges, NCC, etc. Her strength lies in empowering students to polish their strengths and crack big organisations’ interviews. During lockdown, her students cracked some of the highest paying legal job interviews worth six to seven figures per year, which remains a dream for many!

Even though the Career Coaching industry has been long-standing, this young Doonite definitely seems to be creating a dent in the universe. It’s because of these young entrepreneurs like Nitin, Sammanika, Saurabh and Sabit that the future of Doon seems to be in the right hands.