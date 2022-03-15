Sangats begin march to Guru Ram Rai Darbar for Jhandeji Fair

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: Preparations for the Guru Ram Rai Fair have begun. On Monday, special prayers and ‘ardas’ were offered before the Jhandeji at the Darbar Sahib, here. A team of devotees under the mentorship of Mahant Devendra Dass left for Arayeyanwala, Haryana, where the Jhandeji was raised with fervour.

At 9 a.m., today, a hundred member delegation left for Arrayanwala, Haryana, and reached there at 12 noon. The old Jhandeji was brought down with religious fervour. The Jhandeji was bathed with milk, curd, ‘ghee’, butter, ‘Gangajal’ and ‘panchgavyon’. In the presence of thousands of devotees, the 60 foot high Jhandeji was raised.

On the occasion, prasad and langar were distributed among the devotees. Before this, as per the tradition, the priest of Darbar Sahib had left for Bara Gaon, Haryana, on 12 March along with the ‘hukumnama’ of Mahant Devendra Dass. It is only after this that the ‘Sangat’ starts walking to Dehradun.

On 15March, the ‘Sangat’ devotees will be welcomed at Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Sahaspur. On 16 March, the ‘paidal sangat’ will enter Dehradun. The management of Darbar Sahib and Jhandeji Mela organising committee will welcome the Sangat at Kanwali village.

On the evening of 16 March, the ‘Sangat’ will arrive at the Darbar Sahib and will be welcomed by the management under the mentorship of Mahant Devendra Dass. Just like every year, the ‘Sangats’ will enter the Darbar Sahib via Darshani Gate.

Manager of Shri Jhandeji Mela Organising Committee, KC Juyal has stated that the preparations for the Jhandeji Fair are underway. From 15 March onwards, the devotees from India and abroad will begin arriving. On 19 March, the devotees will carry the new holy flag pole on their shoulders from Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bombay Bagh, and bring it to the Darbar Sahib passing through Bhandari Bagh, then Matawala Bagh and Saharanpur Chowk. On 21 March, the ‘Sangat’ devotees from the east will be given a farewell as per the tradition of the Darbar Sahib. On 22 March, the Jhandeji will be raised, marking the beginning of the Jhanda Mela.