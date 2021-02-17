‘Sangeetanjali’ hosts classical music event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Feb: ‘Sangeetanjali’ presented a melodious medley of Hindustani classical ragas and bhajans at 22 Nemi Road, here, on Sunday.

This programme was a tribute to the late Prem Chand Agarwal, one the founder members of the group. The programme was aptly named Swaranjali as various ragas, thumris, khayals, bhajans, etc., were presented.

Rajeev Marathe of the Gwalior Gharana mesmerised the audience with his renditions of the ragas. He was accompanied by Pandit Ajay Shankar Mishra on the Tabla and Pandit Dharmendra Mishra on the Harmonium. A Thumri was presented by Seema Rastogi, HOD, Music, MKP College. A promising new talent, Aditya Pant, sang bhajans which touched the hearts of all present.

The programme was anchored by Atul Vishnoi, who also sang a patriotic song in the memory of all the martyrs of the nation.

The event was hosted by Suneet Agarwal and Kirti Agarwal at the sprawling lawns of their residence. Office bearers Rahul Jain, President Gyan Gupta, Secretary Dr Jagriti Dobhal, Treasurer Indra Pali, Vice President Kamaljeet were also present on the occasion. Anil Kumar Agarwal proposed the vote of thanks.