Sanitation workers must benefit from govt schemes: Babban Singh Rawat

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 4 Jul: The Valmiki community, sanitation workers and officials welcomed Babban Singh Rawat, the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on his visit, here, today.

At a meeting held at the auditorium of Mussoorie Municipal Council, Babban Singh Rawat directed the officers to give advantage of the schemes being run by the Central and State Governments for sanitation workers. He directed the Executive Officer of the Mussoorie Municipality, Ashutosh Sati to send a proposal to the Uttarakhand Urban Development Ministry regarding the renovation of sanitation workers’ houses along with the construction of new houses. He said that the state and central governments are continuously working in the interests of the sanitation workers. He said that the sanitation workers did the work of saving the lives of the people by working in the front line without caring about their families and their lives during the Corona period, while keeping the city and their surroundings clean.

He added that, taking cognisance of the memorandum given by the Mussoorie Municipal Corporation Employees Federation, Mussoorie Valmiki Utthan Sabha and Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Safai Karamcharis Mahasangh during the meeting, they would prepare a report and send it to the Central Government soon, so that they receive the benefits. The contract system functioning at present ought to be abolished. He said that the problems of the sanitation workers are being heard by him by visiting various states and their immediate redressal is also being done in many cases through the state and central governments. He asked the sanitation workers to approach the commission if their problems are not resolved.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first Prime Minister, who washed the feet of the sanitation workers thereby acknowledging their service to the nation.