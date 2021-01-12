Sanitation workers to launch agitation in support of demands

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 11 Jan: The State President of the Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Safai Karamchari Sangh held a meeting with members of the Balmiki community here, today, and heard their problems. The community protested against the contract system and outsourcing by the Mussoorie Municipality. It was stated that the Sangh would agitate against the government throughout the state to protest the contract system and outsourcing of sanitation workers across the state. The Sangh plans to hold a meeting of the state executive in Haridwar on 20 January during which a state level strategy would be finalised.

Talking to reporters, State President of the Sangh Rahat Masai said the condition of sanitation workers in the state is bad. After the formation of the state, the sanitation workers had hoped that a small state would mean their problems would be solved. However, the small problem of sanitation workers in Uttar Pradesh had taken a formidable form in the new state. The sanitation workers of the entire state are upset. Whichever government had been in Uttarakhand for 20 years had turned municipalities into municipal corporations, but the appropriate number of sanitation workers had not been appointed. Instead, outsourcing was being resorted to. He said that the union had been constantly demanding early resolution of their problems through permanent appointment of cleaning staff, no one was paying attention.

He alleged that the Safai Karamchari Commission of Uttarakhand was only for show. He said that the sanitary workers were frontline Covid-19 warriors and served the people when everyone was imprisoned in the houses, going out and cleaning and sanitizing public places. He expressed the hope that the central and state governments would do something for them, but there were no signs of it, thus far.

He announced that the state executive of the Sangh would finalise the strategy of its planned agitation at its Haridwar meeting. After that, a three-day sit-in would be organised at the headquarters of every district. If the government does not agree to their demands, then the sanitation work in the entire state would be stopped.

Founding Member Rajpal Panwar, State Secretary Bankelal, Mussoorie President Rajkumar, Krishna, Pratap, Sanjay Singh, Gulshan, Surendra, Suresh, Anil, etc., were present on the occasion.