Sanjay Pandey made member of District Coordination Committee for Journalists.

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 11 Mar: For redressal of cases linked to harassment of journalists, Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika has constituted a District Level Coordination Committee for Journalists.

The committee has the District Information Officer as Member Secretary and the SSP, Dehradun, as permanent member. It has five other members from the journalistic fraternity.

These members include senior journalist Sanjay Pandey, Ram Gopal Sharma, Surendra Kumar Aggarwal, Mahesh Rawat and Megha Goyal.

Sanjay Pandey has expressed gratitude to District Information Officer BS Negi for his efforts towards setting up a committee to address the concerns of journalists.

He said the need for such a committee was being felt for quite some time.