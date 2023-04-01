By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 1 Apr: Sanjaya Kandpal, Zonal Manager with Punjab National Bank, retired on Friday after an illustrious career of 38 years. On his retirement day, yesterday, he was given a very warm farewell by the officers and the staff of bank at the Zonal Office.
Kandpal has played a crucial role in making the bank a lead bank in the state. Being a native of Uttarakhand, he had been a highly motivated professional and a very proactive officer towards achieving targets with respect to Credit to deposit ratio and helping the clients and the bank customers by ensuring early resolution to their problems.
Sanjaya Kandpal retires as Zonal Manager, PNB
