Sanjaya Kandpal retires as Zonal Manager, PNB

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Apr: Sanjaya Kandpal, Zonal Manager with Punjab National Bank, retired on Friday after an illustrious career of 38 years. On his retirement day, yesterday, he was given a very warm farewell by the officers and the staff of bank at the Zonal Office.

Kandpal has played a crucial role in making the bank a lead bank in the state. Being a native of Uttarakhand, he had been a highly motivated professional and a very proactive officer towards achieving targets with respect to Credit to deposit ratio and helping the clients and the bank customers by ensuring early resolution to their problems.