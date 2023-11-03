Sanjeev Abhyankar enthrals with Classical Music rendition at Virasat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Nov: On Tuesday, the fifth day of the Virasat Art and Heritage Festival 2023, the Sadhana programme witnessed young students from 12 schools participate in the instrumental music category, treating the audience to a symphony of melodies. Highlights included Samik Kalyan of Indian Academy School displaying his tabla prowess, Riya Rawat of PYDS Learning Academy enchanting the crowd with a classical raga on the Bansuri, and Om Bhardwaj of Doon Valley Public School skillfully presenting ragas through the tabla. The rhythmic beats of the tabla also reverberated in the performances of Shivam Lohia from Ghungru Kathak Music College, Antas Solanki of Doon International School, and Mayank Dhiman of Guru Smriti Sangeet Shiksha Kendra. Additionally, Samarth Sharma of Madhukar Kala Sansthan, Harjot Singh of SGRR Public School, Balawala, Abhinav Pokhriyal of St Jude’s School, and Adhya Anand of Gyananda School for Girls displayed their musical talents. Hasjas Singh Bawa of Asian School closed the instrumental segment with a captivating rendition of Raga Bhairav on the sitar.

In the dance category, five schools participated, featuring remarkable performances that showcased the richness of Indian culture. Sneha Agarwal from DAV PG College graced the stage with a Bharatnatyam performance dedicated to Saraswati Vandana. Shalini of Lakshmi Etram Cultural Society performed a Devi Stuti through Bharatnatyam, while Rakshita Joshi of Convent of Jesus Mary danced to Shiva Panchakshara. Gauri Chillar of Oberoi School of Integrated Studies paid homage to Nav Durga with a Bharatnatyam performance, and Manasa Sharma of St Joseph’s Academy enthralled the audience with a Kathak performance set to the music of ‘Sab Ban Than Aayi’.

Virasat Sadhana’s organiser Kalpana Sharma acknowledged the participants’ talents by distributing certificates.

The cultural program commenced with the inauguration by Bipen Gupta, President of CII, and RK Singh, General Secretary of Reach Heritage, along with other distinguished members, who lit the ceremonial lamp.

Adnan Khan, a rising star in the music world, opened the cultural programme with a captivating sitar performance, showcasing the classical tunes of Raga Rajeshree and concluding with a melodious Mishra Khamaj dhun. Adnan Khan, the son of renowned sitar maestro Ustad Saeed Khan, has performed at prestigious events across India and continues to mesmerise audiences with his dedication to music.

The second performance featured Sanjeev Abhyankar, a well-known artist of Mewati Gharana, presenting the soulful bandish in Raga Bhoop Kalyan, “Bolan Lagi Batiyaan”. Accompanied by harmonium artist Pandit Dharmanath Mishra, Sanjeev Abhyankar’s singing transcended boundaries, attracting the younger generation to the world of Indian classical music. His illustrious career spanning over three decades has earned him numerous awards, including the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 1999.

His mother, Dr Shobha Abhyankar, a talented singer in her own right, assumed the role of Sanjeev’s first guru when he was just 8 years old. Furthermore, Sanjeev commenced training under the tutelage of Pandit Gangadharbua Pimpalkhare, who also happened to be the guru of Sanjeev’s mother.

At the age of 11, he took the stage for the first time, stunning the audience with a two-hour performance. This remarkable debut earned him the moniker ‘Wonder Boy’ and reverberated throughout the nation.

Sanjeev has taken his extraordinary talents to over 200 different cities across India and worldwide, including the USA, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The festival also witnessed the festive spirit of Karva Chauth, with the people of Dehradun enjoying musical performances and shopping from the stalls offering exquisite jewellery and decorations.

Tabla player Shubh, hailing from a family with a rich musical legacy, showcased his exceptional talent. The grandson of tabla player Kishan Maharaj, Shubh inherited music from both sides of his family. Trained under his maternal grandfather, Pandit Kishan Maharaj, he gave his first tabla solo performance at the age of 12 and has since accompanied renowned artists like Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

Running from October 27 to November 10, 2023, the Virasat Art and Heritage Festival provides a platform for people to immerse themselves in the world of art, culture, and music.