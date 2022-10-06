Sanjeevani Deepawali Fair in Doon on 8-9 Oct

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Like previous years, the Sanjeevani Deepawali Fair is being organised on 8-9 October at the Civil Services Academy, Old Mussoorie Road. This fair has been organised by Sanjeevani Sanstha continuously for the last 3 years.

President of the organisation, Dr Harleen Kaur Sandhu announced that stalls based on local products of Uttarakhand would be set up in this fair. The purpose of the fair is to provide a marketing platform to the artisans, cultivators, artisans and small entrepreneurs of the state.

Secretary of Sanjeevani Sanstha Rashmi Bardhan said that organic products found in the districts of Uttarakhand, handicrafts and handloom products would be the main attractions at this fair.

Dr Alaknanda Ashok, Vice President of Sanjeevani Sanstha, added that stalls of traditional dishes of Uttarakhand would also be set up at this two-day long Diwali fair. Along with this, the folk artists of the state would also give performances. The fair will see Aipan saris, copper utensils of Almora-Bageshwar, Rajma of Joshimath, products of hill figs, products of Ringal, hand-made candles, pottery, diyas, products made from cow dung, khurja, etc., on sale.

“Sanjeevani” is an organisation run by the wives of civil service officers of Uttarakhand. Various programmes have been run by this organisation from time to time for social uplift in Uttarakhand state.