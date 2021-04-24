Sankalp & KCM celebrate Earth Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Apr: Sankalp Shikshan Evam Kalyan Samiti (Regd) and Kshatriya Chetna Manch jointly celebrated “Earth Day” in Sunderwala, here, today. The event was inaugurated by Founder President of Sankalp and Central General Secretary of KCM, Thakur Ravi Singh Negi, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

He said that it was the duty of everyone to tell the future generation the ill effects of environmental pollution so that it could take remedial measures in time and save the Earth.

He told children about the hazards of environment pollution and how the environment could be protected. The children and persons present took oath to work for the protection of the Earth from various environmental hazards. An oath was administered to all present in this regard. A sapling was also planted on the occasion.

A limited gathering of Manju Dhiman, Vidhya Rawat, Jiya, Khushi, Yuvraj, Tanya, and Pari were present on the occasion.