Sanyukta Nagrik Sangathan delegation meets CM

Dehradun, 18 Jul: A delegation of the Sanyukta Nagrik Sangathan led by its President, Brig KG Behl (Retd) and Secretary General Sushil Tyagi, called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his office on 17 July.

The delegation included Col BM Thapa (Retd), Sr Vice President, GS Jassal, Vice President, Dr Mukul Sharma, Secretary, Ravi Singh Negi, PD Gupta of Pensioners’ Association, and Mukesh Narayan Sharma. Brig Behl extended Harela greetings to the Chief Minister with presentation of a sapling. He pointed out that, every year, Government spends a lot of money on saplings for planting along rivers and other areas but only a very small percentage of them take root. The plants needed protection.

The Chief Minister promised to take necessary and suitable action, as he was aware of the problem. Brig Behl also raised the issue of land reforms to prevent the mafia from acquiring land in remote villages and even occupying bugyals.

The other members also presented saplings to the Chief Minister. Ravi Singh Negi of the Kshatriya Sabha presented a copy of his magazine to the CM. Col BM Thapa raised the issue of construction of a road in village Kurban in Pithoragarh. He also discussed aid required by Dehradun Ex-Services League for different purposes.