Sapna Choudhary lights up stage on concluding day of Dehradun Fashion Week 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Sep: On the third day of Dehradun Fashion Week at a local hotel on behalf of Sinmit Communications and fashion walk managment, Haryanvi TV dancer Sapna Choudhary dazzled the audience.

Sapna was the show stopper for designer Rohit Roy. Dancer Sapna Choudhary received resounding applause. Sinmit Communications proprietors Dalip Sindhi and Rajiv Mittal said that Sapna Choudhary visited Mussoorie to get a glimpse of the natural beauty before the show.

Dehradun Fashion Week, which began on 24 September, ended on Sunday, the third day. Designers Mukesh Dubey, Haider Ali, Fehad, Orin Nayab, Adil Mirza, Tania Sen, Sujay Das Gupta, Sameer Burman and Nazin Ali Khan showcased their dresses that won everyone’s appreciation. During this time, Orin Nayab, Adil Mirza and Sujay Das’s collections remained exclusive. The show choreographers were Akansha Gupta, Ajendra Gautam, Jazz and Hemant Kalia.